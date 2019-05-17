Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan Visit Parthenon in Athens

By ANA May 17, 2019

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg leaves the Elysee Palace after his meeting with French president Emmanuel Macron, in Paris, Friday, May 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

ATHENS – The founder and CEO of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan on Friday posted a selfie taken in front of the Parthenon on the Athens Acropolis with the caption: “Celebrating 7 years of happy marriage at the temple for the goddess of wisdom.” The couple are on a private visit to Athens.

One of the comments below suggested that Zuckerberg “create a replica of this 2 hrs away from your office in California and make a Athens style new city to make it a head-office for Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.”

In a post marking Mother’s Day on May 12, the couple had posted a selfie of the two of them taken in front of the Louvre Museum in Paris.

