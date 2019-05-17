Thessaloniki Street Food Festival Opens Its Doors on Friday

A gastronomy festival that celebrates flavours from all over the world begins on Friday in Thessaloniki. The “Thessaloniki Street Food Festival” is a village hosting many different types of cuisine organised by the creative team of SoulFood Thessaloniki.

The visitors will have an opportunity to taste various gastronomical delicacies prepared by catering companies and local farmers, listen to music and have fun with artists and DJs at two music stages, participate in the food market and take part in the kitchen lab workshops and masterclasses taught by acclaimed professionals. The festival also has a special place set aside for children in the “kids corner”.

The Thessaloniki Street Food Festival is held on the premises of the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) exhibition centre and will open its doors to public on Friday at 18:00.

On Saturday and Sunday it will be open from noon until midnight

Admission to the venue will be free of charge.