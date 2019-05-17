Shipping Magnate Marinakis Says No One in Greece Like Him

Facing trial on charges of fixing matches in the Greek soccer league where his Olympiacos team has been a dominant team, shipping owner Evangelos Marinakis said that he’s the only one in Greece who can juggle so many interests.

In April, Greece’s highest court said he and 27 others should be indicted to stand trial on the game-fixing charges after he had escaped prosecution on a raft of other allegations as he continued to tangle with the courts and Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras.

He told Greece’s Alpha TV that apart from soccer and shipping that he has created a new TV station in Greece that will be launched but that he will not sell off Olympiacos despite his burgeoning legal problems.

“In order to leave, one has to find someone to secure the future. Harder to leave than to come. And when you feel responsible and have a great love and passion for your team, you want the next (owners) to secure wins and championships. I do not see anyone in Greece who can do that. I do not see anyone in Greece buying Olympiacos or ensuring even better progress in the future.”

He said since acquiring the team in 2010 that he’s pumped 100 million euros ($111.76 million) into the operations and that he’s paid more than 150 million euros ($167.63 million) in taxes and levies.

He was asked how he keeps on top of them all, during an interview on Alpha TV in Athens.

“It’s hard, because it’s different Other things to do with shipping, with football, with the municipality, with the media.”

He added: “I like to create. I do not get tired easily. You will not hear me telling you that I’m tired, because I’m glad,” he told the station.

He also owns the Nottingham Forest soccer team in the British soccer league. “The good thing is that what I have done to date is championship. Our shipping companies, Olympiacos, Ta Nea and To Vima (newspapers), even Nottingham Forest, are leading. To do all this is extremely difficult to stay on top. We have achieved something very difficult. Let us have our health and we will continue like this,” he also said.