SYRIZA’s ENFIA Property Tax Cut Leaves Out 750,000 Property Owners

ATHENS – Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras’ touted cut in the hated ENFIA property tax surcharge – four years after he said he would do it – won’t include some 750,000 property owners, mainly the middle class.

These owners, who pay the state some 1.3 billion euros ($1.45 billion), and whose property or homes have an objective taxable value of more than 202,857 ($226,554) will not be entitled to any reduction in ENFIA payments, said Kathimerini.

That’s because that value level is the threshold above which the discount of 100 euros ($111.68) per owner does not apply although they are the sector that Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos admitted was deliberately overtaxed so that the government, sliding in surveys in an election year, could give handouts to lower-income groups.

Data show that 3.49 million owners with properties valued at up to 60,000 euros ($67,009) each will benefit by 50-55 euros ($55.84-$61.42) on average; another 1 million owners with assets worth 60,000-100,000 euros ($67,009-$111,682) will see their ENFIA dues shrink an average of 70-80 euros ($78.18-$89.35) compared to last year; and owners of property valued at between 100,000-150,000 euros ($111,682-$167,522) will be 55 euros ($61.42) better off this year on average, the paper said.

The government said ENFIA this year be calculated according to the zone rates applying since January 1, 2019, and not those that will be determined by end-June in an apparent bid to mitigate the effect of how many wouldn’t benefit.

For the first time, the ENFIA pay notices will be uploaded in late July on the Taxisnet online system, and payment will begin from late August for the first installment, instead of end-September as has been the case in recent years. It will also be completed by end-December in five monthly tranches.