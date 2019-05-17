PM Tsipras: May 26 Will Be Just the Start of a Great Victorious Course

KARDITSA, Greece – “May 26 will be just the start of a major victorious course to build the Greece of the many, outside the memoranda,” Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Friday, during a short speech at the central square of the town of Karditsa.

Tsipras, who is touring the region of Thessaly, said that on May 26, “we will send a strong message that we are going to end the political deceit set up by the systemic media and our political rivals; we will send the message that Greece is not going back.”

Referring to his political opponents, he sternly attacked main opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis, saying that “our political rivals are concealing their real programme, which is exactly the same as that implemented in the period 2010-2015 and [fully aligned] with the views of the troika and IMF technocrats”.

Additionally, he said the main dilemma facing voters in the euroelections was the choice between “a Greece that is for the many or a Greece that is for the elite.”

After the end of his speech, Tsipras went to the town hall and met with Karditsa Mayor Fotis Alexakos.

On Friday evening, Tsipras will deliver a speech in the town of Trikala.