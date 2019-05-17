Election Year Survey: SYRIZA Closing Gap on New Democracy

ATHENS – With Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras unleashing a frenzy of handouts in a frantic bid to catch the major opposition New Democracy with elections coming the latest survey shows he’s picking up ground fast.

The Conservatives had held leads of as much as 14.1 percent before Tsipras, who had plummeted after reneging on anti-austerity promises, began reversing his own policies with a flurry of pension bonuses, tax cuts and cutting a hated property tax surcharge.

The new poll by the firm Marc, presented on the Athens TV station Ant1, gave New Democracy a 7.6 percent lead with May 26 elections coming for the European Parliament and Greek municipalities and general elections later this year.

New Democracy’s edge was 29.3-21.78 percent, showing a sizeable gain for Tsipras despite fallout from a TV documentary showing his government tried to hide the death toll from the July, 2018 wildfires and a key minister mocking a wheelchair-bound New Democracy candidate for the EU Parliament.

If extrapolating the results based on valid responses, New Democracy was given 30.6 percent to SYRIZA’s 22.6 percent said Kathimerini about the results that came as the Parliament Tsipras narrowly controls thanks to a handful of votes from former rivals and alleged Independents who pledged fealty to him passed more handouts.

Similar to previous polls, only three other parties are shown exceeding the 3-percentage point threshold for representation in the European Parliament: the center-love Movement for Change (KINAL) at 6.3%, the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn at 6 percent, despite all his lawmakers in the fourth year of a trial on charges of running a criminal gang and the KKE Communists in their usual position, at 5.1 percent.

Other parties now in the Greek Parliament, the Union of Centrists and Tsipras’ former coalition partner, the tiny, pro-austerity, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) are on the outs and wouldn’t return if the polls hold up.

In a surprise, the new Elliniki Lysi (Greek Solution) party, whose agenda is nationalist, pro-church and pro-Russia, came in at 2.2 percent, not enough to gain any seats in Europe or Greece.

The undecided vote was down to 12 percent. In that group, 62 percent had previously voted for SYRIZA and only 9.2 percent for New Democracy.