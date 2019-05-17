New Democracy Athens Mayoral Candidate Wants Liveable City

ATHENS – With violence spiraling out of control in the Greek capital’s center as anarchists have rampaged with essential impunity during the rule of the Radical Left SYRIZA, the New Democracy candidate for Mayor in the May 26 elections said he wants to restore order.

“Athens needs a lot of hard work, planning and a target-oriented strategy” in order to become “liveable” once more, said Costas Bakoyannis, currently regional governor of Central Greece, where he had previously served as Mayor of the town of Karpenissi.

“There are no magicians or wands,” said Costas Bakoyannis, 41, saying he would propose an eight-year plan for transforming the city as it has descended into lawlessness in key areas, grime, graffiti, a lack of green space, and filth in spots.

He told the state-run Athens News Agency in an interview that his plan has “clear timelines and proposals that have been fully cost-assessed,” but didn’t say what they were or provide any more details.

But he said he wouldn’t rule out privatizing services to clean up the city as it has become more attractive to tourists for its buzz if not its unkempt condition in many places, buildings covered in soot and dirt for generations.

In the meantime, he said that the municipal authority in charge of that would be given “all the tools and means to do its job,” but didn’t say what that would be. Any cooperation with the private sector, he assured, will be aimed at “helping, not replacing” municipal staff.

Bakoyannis also discussed a plan to “unify” the historic Athens Polytechnic, the National Archaeological Museum and the landmark Acropole Theater in a bid to transform the area off downtown Omonia Square, now a haven for drug pushers, criminals, migrants, and prostitutes into a “hub of culture and beauty,” but gave no elaboration.

He said he hoped to appeal to people who might be drawn to the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn, all of whose 15 lawmakers are in the fourth year of a trial on charges of running a criminal gang and gained favor from voters disillusioned with mainstream parties.

Golden Dawn has four seats in the 48-member city council. “I believe that the overwhelming majority of those who turn to extreme parties would not do so if they felt that their city had embraced them and supported them on a day-to-day basis,” he said.

“The answer is a return to normality,” Bakoyannis added on the subject. “People should be allowed to move freely on clean and well-lit streets. Children should be allowed to play on public squares and no one should feel that they need to be back home by 8 p.m. because they’re frightened.”

His aim, if elected, said Bakoyannis, is to also introduce a “different mentality.” He added that the city “deserves more than good management. We want a city that will make us proud, whichever way you look at it.”