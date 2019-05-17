ND Leader Mitsotakis Pledges Better Jobs, Better Pay for All Workers

ATHENS – Main opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with private-sector workers at an event on jobs in the Kallithea Municipal Theatre on Thursday, stressing that politicians must listen to the people whose futures will be impacted by their actions.

“We are here not for the few but all the workers. It is our obligation to give prospects and opportunities to a good employment future to all,” he said.

Mitsotakis promised to guarantee five things, namely: better wages and more available income, good and steady jobs, protection of workers’ rights, linking the labour market with education and training and, finally, measures to reconcile private life with a changing working life.

Among others, he pledged that the tax-free allowance will not be cut and an “explosion” of private investments to reduce unemployment.

Mitsotakis spoke of the need to give businesses incentives to support their workforce, such as tax discounts for sharing out profits to staff, and noted that the minimum wage must increase at double the rate of GDP growth.

“ND is the party of all Greeks, a deeply peoples’ party that is close to all workers, both in the public and in the private sectors…We are here to guarantee a better future for all Greeks,” he said.