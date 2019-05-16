ACS Athens Welcomes the University of Maine Women’s Basketball Team on Campus

The University of Maine Women’s Basketball team visited ACS Athens on Thursday, May 16th and spent two hours with our students on the court, according to ACS Athens’ announcement.

As part of their International Tour, one of the team’s goals was to interact with the local community; they provided a basketball clinic to Elementary students in grades 3 & 4 (those enrolled in the after school Recreational Program) and to the JV Girls Basketball team.

The clinic consisted of basic drills on fundamentals; the athletes of the University of Maine interacted with our students and had the opportunity to teach basic skills to the youngsters and to talk to them about the importance of education and sports.

“Many thanks to the University of Maine Women’s Basketball team for making a stop at our school,” ACS says.

Source: ACS Athens

