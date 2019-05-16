A Very Important Day for Thessaloniki and Its Metro, Minister Says

THESSALONIKI – Infrastructure & Transport Minister Christos Spirtzis hailed Thursday as important day for Thessaloniki and its metro construction, as the first carriages were set on track ahead of trial runs expected shortly.

Spirtzis also announced that the tenders for Attiko metro and the procedures for the extension of Thessaloniki metro are expected to start soon.

On his part, the president of Attiko metro Yiannis Mylopoulos said construction on the Thessaloniki metro project has been completed, including the underground tunnels from the city centre to the Kalamaria neighbourhood and all underground stations. The first station has already been delivered and will be followed by the next two in the coming weeks.

Mylopoulos said that trials will start within the depot of Pylea, then along the main line. The main line will start operation within schedule, namely by the end of 2020.

The first metro train that was set on the tracks at Pylea depot on Thursday has four carriages, is approximately 51 metres long and can carry a total of 450 passengers.