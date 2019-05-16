US Ambassador Says Terrorist Koufodinas “Murderer, Not Robin Hood”

ATHENS – Stepping up denunciations of jailed terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas, whose disbanded Nov. 17 group killed 23 people, including five Americans, US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt said the assassin “is a murderer, not Robin Hood.”

That came in an interview with the newspaper Peloponnisos in Greece’s third-largest city, Patras, in the western part of the country, where he met with its publisher and editor but no context was given for the remark.

It came, however, two days after Pyatt’s house near the US Embassy was splashed with paint by anarchists demanding that Koufodinas, who is being hospitalized while on a hunger strike since May 2, get a seventh furlough from jail.

To show their support for Koufodinas, who has become a kind of darling for the far-left anarchists and terror groups and sympathizers within the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA of Prime Minister Alexis Tspiras, anarchist groups have been conducting violent protests.

Koufodinas is serving 11 life sentences but during his continued vacations from jail and his transfer from a high-security prison in Athens to a low-security work farm near the central eastern seacoast city of Volos there was speculation the government was trying to pave the way for his outright release.

Pyatt and the US State Department had given press statements and tweets opposing the furloughs for Koufodinas but it was limited to that as Washington wanted to tighten relations with Athens and expand a military presence in the country.