It is technically simple, obvious, and necessary. It is, however, as far I know, unprecedented: The new Archbishop of America has called for a teleconference with all the priests – and Metropolitans – of the Archdiocese.

He asked to speak with them, to bring them closer to one another and to their Archbishop.

To coordinate and harmonize the way they perform their priestly mission. And so that the Archbishop can listen to them and hear about their concerns and needs.

To connect them …