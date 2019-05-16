ND Leader Mitsotakis in Larissa: Join Us in This Great Fight for Political Change

LARISSA, Greece – On May 26, at the local government and European Parliament elections, all Greeks will send a message that they had enough with the country’s worst government since the end of the dictatorship in 1974, said New Democracy party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday, speaking at a rally in the city of Larissa in central Greece.

Mitsotakis said his party will reduce real estate tax by 30 percent, business company tax from the current 29 percent to 20 percent, and also significantly reduce some VAT tax filters.

“We do not have the ability to distribute money, to entrance our fellow citizens with bonuses (…), but we have the power of our voice (…) and we are supported by the silent majority of Greece in search of political change,” said ND’s head.

New Democracy is not the “party of the many,” added Mitsotakis, referring to the recent motto aired by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras during his own party rallies. “We are the broadest popular party,” he proclaimed, “not only ‘of the many’, but of all Greeks.”

“We will bring new investments and give rise to more jobs,” added Mitsotakis, “because we know how the economy of the private sector works,” and went on to pledge defending the labor rights of both the freelancer and middle-size businesses. He also spoke of safety as being a prerequisite of freedom, especially of people living in fear of organised crime or so-called antiestablishment people.

Mitsotakis also said he wants to appeal to all the Greeks who voted for SYRIZA in previous elections, and who believed that memoranda can be “torn up with a law and an article of amendment.”

These voters, he said, “have seen what happened instead, learned their lesson, and have the right to correct their mistake,” he concluded, so “join us in this great fight for political change.”