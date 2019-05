Let the newly elected Archbishop Elpidophoros of America be blessed and successful. The wish and the hope of all is for the new Archbishop to bring hope, rebirth, and brighter prospects to the truly troubled and suffering Archdiocese and to its institutions, among which the most pivotal one is our School of Theology in Boston. After all, his name Elpidophoros, means exactly that, the one who brings hope.

Certainly the Archdiocese of America is in great need for hope, vision, energy, …