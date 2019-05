Our Church has a new Archbishop!

These words carry historical weight.

First, because they herald – usually – tenures of considerable length. For example, Iakovos served as Archbishop for 37 years and Demetrios for 20.

And, second, because the role that an Archbishop plays in the life of our Church and our community is important.

And it is important both when it is positive and when it is negative.

When an Archbishop plays a positive role, he acts …