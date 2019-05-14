On the Centennial of the Pontic Genocide – A Story the World Must Learn

By Christopher Tripoulas May 14, 2019

FILE - The flags of Greece, Pontus, and the USA were raised in Bowling Green to commemorate the Pontic Genocide. (Photo by TNH/Kostas Bej)

Undoubtedly, news of the long-expected change in leadership at the Archdiocese of America is the story of the month. The new archbishop will take over an eparchy in crisis, whose tangible and intangible resources are in danger of being lost and in dire need of preservation. And while this story – which was at least three years in the making – requires due attention, there is another story that requires even more publicity and commemoration. This year, on May 19, …

To Read this Article Login or Subscribe

Login Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available