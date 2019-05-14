Greek Parliament Votes for National Football Team Reclassifications

ATHENS – An amendment changing the classification of national football teams for the 2019-2020 passed by majority vote in Parliament on Monday evening, shortly after opposition criticism that the government did not allow for input before submitting the changes.

It passed on votes of ruling SYRIZA and the Union of Centrists. Main opposition New Democracy (ND), Democratic Coalition (DISY), Potami and Golden Dawn voted against, with the Communist Party voting “present”.

The changes were filed under a draft law ratifying the concession for Kastelli regional airport on Crete, which is expected to be passed in the plenary session on Monday evening.

According to the draft, football teams will be classified under one of four levels: Super League 1, Super League 2, Football League and National Division III Amateurs category. A football team must be a registered football Societe Anonyme (PAE) to belong to the first two categories. Teams who qualify for Football League level will be required to become football SAs within 30 days after their game scores are verified, otherwise they will be expelled from the category.

Deputy Culture Minister for Sports Giorgos Vassiliadis defended the changes which would bring “viable professional football teams, and prevent the phenomenon of having teams leave in the midst of a championship.” He added that the Hellenic Football Federation (EPO) was solely responsible for deciding the number of teams per category, and talks on the issue took place in the summer of 2018. The changes, he said, were being reviewed by the European and World Federations of professional football.

ND, DISY, Democratic Coalition, Golden Dawn and Potami deputies criticised the government for diferent reasons, including team classification issues, “sloppiness” and exclusion of smaller teams.

“Everybody knew as of last year which teams would go up and which down,” Vassiliadis said. “If you ask me personally, I think there should be 3 categories of 10 teams each. The Federation EPO and the League asked that the changes be made following the conclusion of the championship. Without the restructuring and under the old (current) rules, the National Team’s Division I would include 4 teams, not 8.”