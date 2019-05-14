Greek Police Bust Gypsy Gang Robbing Motorists, Pedestrians

ATHENS – Greek police said they arrested six male suspects up to 20 years old, including a 10-year-old, who will be charged with months of muggings and holdings outside a gypsy camp in a remote area of Acharnes in western Attica.

According to a police bulletin posted, the suspects would hold up pedestrians and motorists passing outside the Roma camp of Aghias Sotiras and threaten them into handing over cash, electronics and other valuables.

The gang allegedly used physical force against their victims and an attack dog to scare victims into turning over their money and valuables with reports that investigators have tied the robbers to at least six holdups.

A special magistrate for minors will determine what kind of charges should be brought against younger members of the gang.