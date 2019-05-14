Greek Jews Exhibit Set for Auschwitz Concentration Camp Museum

What happened to Greek Jews, mainly from Thessaloniki, taken to the Auschwitz Nazi death camp in southern Poland during World War II will be told in a grim feature of stories of concrete people in an exhibition in what is now a museum there.

Germans deported 54,600 Jews from Greece to Auschwitz in 22 transports between March 1943 and August 1944 and some 80 percent of them were murdered nearly immediately in gas chambers.

According to Andrzej Kacorzyk of the museum, the temporary exhibition “is a step towards a permanent exhibition about Greek Jews deported to Auschwitz,” the First News reported.

In a statement, Greek Parliament Speaker Nikos Voutsis said the exhibit is to pay tribute to the victims who died in Auschwitz in 1942-1945.

“This is the slightest expression of moral and historical obligation of our country towards the people murdered in Auschwitz, the majority of whom were Jews,” he said, expecting the exhibit will be done by the end of the year to go along with more than a dozen similar.

The Nazis set up the Auschwitz camp in 1940 to imprison Poles but two years later it became a site for the mass extermination of Jews, the majority of the more than 1.1 million people killed there.

The camp was liberated by the Red Army on January 27, 1945. In 1947, the camp site was declared a national memorial site there.