Game of Groans: Kotzias, Kammenos Keep Feuding

ATHENS – Now both essentially politically irrelevant, Greece’s former Defense Minister Panos Kammenos and former Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias – from rival parties – are battling each other in a Medieval-style grudge war of words over their previous roles.

Kammenos, leader of the tiny, pro-austerity, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) served the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras – who backed him over his close aid Kotzias, when the two then-ministers squabbled over the name giveaway of the ancient Greek province of Macedonia to a newly-named North Macedonia.

That was largely the handiwork of Kotzias but at the time Tsipras needed the seven votes from ANEL in an odd fellows coalition to have a scant majority in Parliament but when Kammenos quit later in a huff his party was replaced by a handful of alleged Independents and former rivals who swore fealty to the Premier, one named Culture Minister.

Since then Kammenos and Kotzias have swapped charges of wrongdoing with the former defense minister repeating a pattern of making wild accusations without producing any proof and now charged that Kotzias favored a company Kammenos wouldn’t name either in a bid for issuing visas, presenting emails to Parliament in a bid to prove it.

Kotzias responded that the emails were either forged, indicating they weren’t true, or hacked, indicating that they were. He said experts had advised him that “only hackers from (National Intelligence Service) EYP or the Russian secret services, maybe the Chinese,” were only capable of doing it.