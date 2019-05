ATHENS – Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday sternly attacked Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, accusing him of lying seven days a week and noting that “he will say more up until May 26, to avoid being routed”.

In a statement, Mitsotakis said that “the citizens, who now know Mr. Tsipras all too well, want to escape the vicious cycle of poverty and in a few days will give him the answer that he deserves.”