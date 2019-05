ATHENS – The so-called 120 installment draft law, including the debt settlement to the social security funds, tax bureau and other public services, will be introduced to the parliament plenary on Monday afternoon.

The draft law was approved by the the responsible parliamentary committees, which gave the green light for the start of the debate using fast-track procedures.

The debate on the draft law will be held in two sessions on Monday and Tuesday. A roll-call vote will follow.