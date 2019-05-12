Manchester City Retains Premier League Title

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Manchester City retained the Premier League trophy after coming from behind to beat Brighton 4-1 and see off Liverpool’s relentless challenge on the final day of the season on Sunday.

The quality and intensity of the title race was emphasized by City requiring a 14th successive league victory to finish a point above a Liverpool side chasing a first championship crown in 29 years as the top two finished with a record 195 points combined.

But during a 21-minute wobble in the first half City looked like throwing away a fourth title in eight seasons.

Sadio Mane put Liverpool in front against Wolverhampton in the 17th minute and a jittery City fell behind 10 minutes later at Brighton.

Even when Sergio Agüero leveled 83 seconds after Glenn Murray’s header, City only moved back into top spot when Aymeric Laporte nodded in from Riyad Mahrez’s corner in the 38th minute.

It turned out to be the goal that clinched the title.

But there were still nerves to be eased in the second half. Mahrez netted in the 63rd minute, a rare high point in his first season after joining City for record 60 million pound (then $80 million) signing in July.

There was a stylish conclusion to City’s title defense when Ilkay Gündogan scored directly from a free kick in the 72nd minute.

City became the first team since Manchester United in the 2007-08 season to retain the trophy, part of a hat trick of successes for Alex Ferguson’s team.

With Ferguson long retired and United in freefall, City is the force not only in Manchester but English football after winning a fourth title in eight seasons.

Guardiola has now won eight league titles in his 10 seasons as a coach, stretching back to his debut campaign at Barcelona when he won a treble in 2009 and featuring successes at Bayern Munich.

City remains on course for an English treble, having already collected a League Cup and preparing for the FA Cup final against Watford on Saturday.

By ROB HARRIS AP Global Soccer Writer

Liverpool beats Wolves, misses out on Premier League title

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — The wait goes into a third decade for Liverpool.

Despite a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, Liverpool missed out on becoming English champion for the first time since 1990 because title rival Manchester City beat Brighton 4-1 on an afternoon of fluctuating emotions on Sunday.

The Reds finished on 97 points — the highest final points total of any runner-up in English top-flight history — and with just one loss all season. But the big prize eluded them once again.

Liverpool needed to better City’s result on the final day of the season after starting the matches a point behind the defending champions.

And when Sadio Mane sidefooted home a cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold in the 17th minute, the home side was provisionally in the lead.

There was even more optimism when City briefly fell behind to Brighton but by halftime the mood had been punctured with City in front 2-1.

Mane added a second goal in the 81st minute, again from a cross by Alexander-Arnold, to clinch a 30th win in 38 games for Liverpool in a remarkable season for Juergen Klopp’s side that could yet end with it becoming European champion for the sixth time.

Liverpool plays Tottenham in the Champions League final on June 1.

Liverpool’s only loss was to City at Etihad Stadium on Jan. 3 and the team hasn’t dropped any points since March 3, a 0-0 stalemate at Everton that completed a run of four draws in six league games in a five-week span.

That, ultimately, cost Liverpool the title.

Wolves finished its first season back in the Premier League in seventh place, which could earn a place in next season’s Europa League if City beats Watford in the FA Cup final next weekend.

