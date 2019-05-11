Loukoumi Visits the Rye Nature Center, New York

RYE, NY – The Loukoumi Foundation visited the Rye Nature Center on May 4 for a great day of learning about and helping the environment. Families in attendance planted 25 sycamore trees, visited with the animals, and helped clean up the center by picking garlic mustard from the grounds. Children in attendance received a copy of the new book Loukoumi Saves a Park for their volunteer efforts. “Special thanks to Mary Gillick and everyone at the Rye Nature Center for hosting us for a wonderful day,” Loukoumi Foundation President Nick Katsoris said.

The 5th Annual Loukoumi Dance Party & Make A Difference Awards will be held on May 19, 5-9 PM, at Mulino’s at Lake Isle Country Club, 660 White Plains Road in Eastchester.

All proceeds from Loukoumi Saves a Park benefit The Loukoumi Make A Difference Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit organization that teaches children to make a difference in their lives and the lives of others. The Foundation sponsors Make A Difference with Loukoumi Day, which unites over 100,000 children nationwide to do various good deed projects. The Foundation also sponsors Loukoumi Dream Day, where children’s dream careers come true for a day. Past winners have played soccer with the NY Red Bulls, visited New York Giants Football training camp, sang from the Broadway stage, spent the day with their favorite actress at Lincoln Center, watched a spaceship land on Mars, spent the day with Fox news meteorologist Nick Gregory, cooked on TV and met with Rachael Ray and Cat Cora, and more.

More information is available online: loukoumi.com.