Meet the Greek National Opera: Spring Gathering in New York

NEW YORK – The Greek National Opera (GNO) in collaboration with the King Baudouin Foundation on May 9 held a meet-and-greet event with the participation of Media representatives as well as prominent cultural stakeholders at King Baudouin Foundation’s central offices at 10 Rockefeller Plaza in Manhattan.

The event included a short presentation of GNO’s activities, the relocation to its new home at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC), the Stavros Niarchos Foundation’s (SNF) largest single grant to the Greek State. …