Metropolitan Elpidophoros new Archbishop of America

By Theodore Kalmoukos May 11, 2019

Archbishop -elect Elpidophoros of America. Photo Ecumenical Patriarchate

BOSTON. The Holy Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate elected unanimously Metropolitan Elpidophoros of Bursa as Archbishop of America. The new Archbishop is 52 years old well educated. He is also a professor of the School of Theology at the University of Thessaloniki Greece.

The three-person ballot (τριπρόσωπον) was comprised by Metropolitan Elpidophoros of Bursa, Buenos Aires Tarasios and Cleopas of Sweden.

His Eminence Archbishop-elect Elpidophoros Lampryniadis was born in 1967 in Bakirköy, Istanbul. He studied at the Department of Pastoral Theology, Theological …

