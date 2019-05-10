Greek Government Survives Confidence Vote

ATHENS (AP) — Greece’s left-wing government has survived a confidence vote called by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras nearly two weeks before the European Parliament elections.

Tsipras’ government won the vote 153-136 late Friday following a heated three-day debate in parliament. His Syriza party has 145 seats in the 300-member assembly, but he also received support from eight independent lawmakers.

The prime minister turned a parliamentary censure motion against a junior minister into a test of his entire administration.

Political parties have been campaigning heavily in recent weeks ahead of the European Union parliament elections on May 26, and concurrent two-round local government elections on May 26 and June 2.

Syriza is trailing conservative rivals in opinion polls.