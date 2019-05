If Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks and NBA superstar, elevating himself already into a rare pantheon of the best-ever, couldn’t play basketball, he wouldn’t be the pride of Greece he is now.

He’d still be invisible, maybe selling sunglasses again in the poor neighborhood of Sepolia in Athens, or scrounging for food, ducking racists and hiding in the gym near the court where he was discovered as a skinny kid by coach Spiros Velliniatis.

Except for the neo-Nazi nuts of Golden Dawn, who …