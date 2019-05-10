Mother’s Day Recipes to Try, Brunch Treats to Enjoy

Mother’s Day is a special celebration and brunch is a wonderful way to show Mom how much she means to us. For a nice brunch with some Greek flavor added, try the following recipes and enjoy the day. Happy Mother’s Day to all those celebrating!

Greek Yogurt Pancakes

1 cup whole-wheat flour

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon Greek sea salt

1 teaspoon sugar

1 1/2 cups unsweetened almond milk (or any other variety of milk)

2 large eggs

2 teaspoons best quality, pure vanilla extract

1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt

Greek honey, for serving

Fruit, for serving

In a mixing bowl, whisk together the whole-wheat flour, all-purpose flour, baking powder, salt, and sugar. In a separate bowl, whisk together the almond milk, eggs, vanilla extract, and yogurt. Add the egg mixture to the flour mixture. Stir until just combined.

Heat a 12-inch nonstick skillet or griddle over medium high heat. Spoon the desired amount of batter onto the pan for each pancake and cook until bubbles form around the edges of each pancake, about 3-5 minutes, depending on the size of the pancake. Flip and cook for about 2 minutes more. Transfer the cooked pancakes to a plate. Repeat with the remaining batter. Serve the pancakes topped with a drizzle of Greek honey and fruit.

Baked Eggs with Spinach and Feta

10 slices of bread (1 inch thick)

6 large eggs

1 1/2 cups milk

1 pound fresh spinach

1/4 teaspoon Greek sea salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

2 cups crumbled feta cheese, Dodonis or Arachovas

Arrange the bread slices with sides overlapping in a greased, 13 by 9-inch baking dish. Set aside. In a mixing bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, spinach, salt, nutmeg and pepper. Pour the mixture evenly over the bread slices. Top with the feta.

At this point, the baking dish can be covered and refrigerated for 8 hours or overnight, if needed. Bake, uncovered, in a preheated 350-degree oven until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean, 40-45 minutes. After baking, allow to rest for 5 minutes before cutting and serving.

Mother’s Day Fruit Salad

Watermelon

Cantaloupe

Apples

Peaches

Pineapple

Strawberries

Blackberries

Blueberries

Grapes

2-3 tablespoons sugar, optional

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh mint, optional

Pomegranate seeds, optional

Greek yogurt, optional

Cut the fruits into bite sized pieces, place in a large bowl, sprinkle with the sugar, if using, and mix carefully to combine. Add the berries and grapes, cutting up the strawberries and/or grapes if they happen to be very large, stir and garnish the top with fresh mint, if using. For adults only, add half or a whole bottle of white wine or champagne for special occasions, and stir. Let the fruit salad marinade for half an hour or refrigerate for up to 2 hours. Stir before serving in individual bowls, spooning some of the liquid over the top. Any leftover juices and wine make for a refreshing drink. For more Greek flavor, add pomegranate seeds and serve with Greek yogurt for extra protein. If preferred, top with your favorite flavor of ice cream and enjoy as a sundae.

A diversity of fruits in your fruit salad adds complexity and interest, not to mention vital phytonutrients to your diet. Use about a cup of fruit per person to determine the amount of fruit you will need for your salad. The fruits listed in the recipe are suggestions, so choose your favorites and enjoy.