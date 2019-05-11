Dimitra Goula: Beauty with Nature as an Ally

Dimitra Goula is well known in the field of aesthetics both from her TV programs and from her articles on natural cosmetics. Although her clientele includes famous personalities, she tries to keep a low profile.

The National Herald (TNH) contacted Ms. Goula who provided an interview to guide those who want to preserve their natural beauty with the use of environmentally friendly products.

The National Herald: One question that is of interest to everyone, and which we are sure you get very often, has to do with cosmetics that include chemicals. So, why shouldn’t we use those types of products?

Dimitra Goula: I can cite many reasons why we should not use chemical and synthetic-based cosmetics. The same reasons led me to create the fresh, natural cosmetics Luxury Artisanal Skincare by Dimitra Goula. But I will only talk about a few harmful ingredients that go into almost all beauty products that we must avoid. I’m talking about the permeation enhancers.

Our skin is generally an impermeable membrane that protects our body and vital organs from harmful intruders such as chemical components, microbes, bacteria, etc. Chemical cosmetics use permeation enhancers, chemicals that enhance the permeability of products by eroding the membranes of our cells. Eventually we notice that after long-term use of chemical cosmetics, the skin becomes thinner, making it more sensitive to the sun, vulnerable to infections, and more prone to redness and rashes.

Natural – fresh cosmetics, on the contrary, have a physical property that allows them to penetrate into our skin and blood circulation without eroding the membranes of our cells. This is because they are compatible with the human body as well as with nature.

My vision is to use:

Cosmetics that care for our skin, while promoting the overall health of our body and soul.

Cosmetics that protect the environment and have an alliance with nature.

Cosmetics that don’t involve experiments on animals.

Cosmetics that promote the economy of our country.

We create fresh cosmetics, with pure ingredients ONLY from Mother Nature. Extracts, oils, flowers, herbs, minerals, essential oils and all their derivatives are compatible with our skin and penetrate to the heart of our cells to regenerate the skin from the inside out – not just superficially. I hope and dream that the cosmetics from all companies start veering away from their ‘canned’ model – which include harmful ingredients for our health and the health of our children. Beauty is strength. Let us choose to acquire it with the power of good!

TNH: Do you create the ‘recipes’ for the cosmetics you use at your institute?

DG: All of the recipes of our products and the natural therapies we use in our institute have been inspired and created by me after many years of studies, trials and experiments on the science of natural cosmetology. New recipes are also inspired by the monks of Mount Athos, who are the main producers of our raw materials, discovering together ancient forgotten herbs and recipes. Everywhere, there is still a world in Greece that owns old, forgotten, miraculous beauty recipes that we can trust. But our great weapon, which we are proud of in our place, is personalization, that is, the recipes that we make based on the needs of your skin. You have your own cosmetic that perfectly meets the specific needs of your own skin. Our research and training in the field of natural cosmetology never stops.

TNH: Who manufactures your products?

DG: All of our products are strictly handmade, one by one. There is a miraculous group behind the preparation of my products. The people who make them, like me, respect the delicate, fresh, raw materials of the products and really love making cosmetics. This means that the composition of the recipes is always done with absolute consistency and in a cheerful climate, which is important for the positive energy of a handmade product.

TNH: Cosmetics can be expensive. Are there simple/everyday materials in our kitchens and homes that can be used to create homemade cosmetics?

DG: There are plenty of natural and very economical materials that can be used to make cosmetics with excellent results. I address these questions in my first 2 books, Elixir of Beauty, and What Do Your Cosmetics Taste Like?

TNH: Many cosmetics are made for people with specific types of skin (oily, dry, etc.). Are there certain cosmetics that can be used by everyone?

DG: Normally, because each person’s skin is unique, the classifications of oily, mixed, dry, etc. are too generic. Generally, however, skin products for ‘sensitive’ skin are a safe choice for everyone.

TNH: Is there a specific age that men and women should start using anti-aging cosmetics?

DG: Prevention is the best treatment. As early as 18 years old, our skin begins to lose its ability to retain water in our cells.

The term “anti-aging” is very subjective. For example, a simple moisturizing face cream that helps deeply hydrate the skin cells and maintain the quality of the right pH and elasticity will prevent the creation of wrinkles. This cream, therefore, is called moisturizing, but in fact all creams, even the simplest moisturizers, can prevent aging.

TNH: Do you have customers from abroad? What is the best way for people visiting Greece to schedule an appointment with you?

DG: In recent years, we have many customers from abroad, as a result of the foreign media, like you, who have honored us by writing about our work and our products. For about a decade, the Greek diaspora has also honored us by buying our products through our website ( www.dimitragoula.gr ) and we thank them as we are not in a position yet to sell in America (but we are working on it!).