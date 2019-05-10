Phelan Staying as Man United’s Assistant Under Solskjaer

By Associated Press May 10, 2019

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer applauds the fans after their English Premier League soccer match against Chelsea at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Sunday, April 28, 2019. The game ended in a 1-1 draw. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

MANCHESTER, England — Mike Phelan is staying as the assistant to Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after being hired on a permanent basis.

United says Phelan has signed a three-year deal.

Phelan was a long-time assistant under Alex Ferguson at United. When Solskjaer joined as interim manager in December, he brought in Phelan to help the club rediscover its identity from the Ferguson era.

Solskjaer, who became full-time manager in March, says Phelan “brings a wealth of experience to this role with a long-established connection to the club.”

