Koufodinas Vows Hunger Strike “To the End” Unless Furloughed

ATHENS – As jailed terrorist assassin Dimitris Koufodinas said he would continue a hunger strike “until the end” unless he gets a seventh furlough from jail, Supreme Court prosecutor Xeni Dimitriou said she would be reviewing the decision by a judicial council.

She has the power to overturn the rejection of the vacation from jail, which would be the seventh Koufodinas has had, and as anarchist groups are threatening more violence unless he gets what he wants, although his Nov. 17 terror group killed five Americans.

In a statement released through his lawyer, Koufodinas said the decision to deny him a furlough was an attack on freedom of speech and prisoners’ rights, although there’s been no reports anyone other than him has had a furlough.

He said he would refuse medical assistance and continue his hunger strike “until the end,” indicating death, and as he had stopped eating so far for a week and was in a hospital, where he didn’t like his room either because it’s next to the mortuary.

The prosecutor also requested for Koufodinas’ medical record and the report compiled by the social worker overseeing the jailed terrorist at the Volos prison in central Greece who recommended he get out before that was barred by another prosecutor and the council which said he has not shown remorse for killing people.

Koufodinas’ lawyer, Ioanna Kourtovik, said the rejection of his request is “extremely unfair.”

Starting in late 2017, Koufodinas has been granted six furloughs — once after a hunger strike — and transferred from a maximum-security Athens prison to the laxer penitentiary near Volos.

This treatment has been criticized as unduly lenient by relatives of his victims and U.S. officials. Four U.S. nationals, including the CIA station chief in Athens, were among the victims of N17, which professed a mix of Marxism and nationalism.

The jailed extremist is popular with anarchist groups, who have mounted a campaign in his support that included threats to judges involved in reviewing his furlough request and repeated acts of vandalism.

