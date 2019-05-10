After SYRIZA Handouts, New Democracy’s Poll Lead Halved

ATHENS – With May 26 Greek municipal and European Parliament elections looming, Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA Alexis Tsipras’ strategy of giving back handouts to people decimated by austerity measures he imposed appears to be gaining him some favor.

The major opposition New Democracy, which had held leads of up to 14.1 percent now has only a 7.4 percent advantage, the lead halved as Tsipras frantically tries to claw back into the race with general elections coming later this year.

Those were the findings in a survey for the TV station Star by the firm MRB, taken after Tsipras announced the giveaways that are far less than what voters lost in an avalanche of tax hikes and other austerity measures he imposed after swearing to reject them.

That was done to meet the demands of the country’s creditors, the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) that in the summer of 2015 put up a third bailout, this one for 86 billion euros ($96.61 billion.)

The survey gave New Democracy a 30.2-22.8 percent lead over SYRIZA with Tsipras also saying he would now give pensioners brutalized by cuts a permanent hike in what critics said was a transparent attempt to buy their votes, common among Greek political parties.

Only another three parties are shown as above 3 percent, the threshold needed for representation in Brussels and Greece’s Parliament.

But asked which party they believe will win the coming European parliament election, regardless of their preference, 63.6 percent chose ND, and 16.3 percent picked SYRIZA.

For the national elections later this year, New Democracy’s lead is 7.6 percent, 30.8-23.2 percent, far lower than in just recent polls and as Tsipras and the Conservatives leader are already essentially campaigning and attacking each other.

The figures showed the only other parties on a path to get back into Parliament are the center-left Movement for Change, with 6.4 percent; the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn, whose leaders are in the fourth year of a trial on charges of running a criminal gang, at 6.2 percent; and the KKE Communists at 5.9 percent.