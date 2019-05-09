New Era for Greek Football with the Introduction of VAR

A new era for the Greek football began on Thursday with the signing of a contract in Athens on the “Digital Restructuring of Greek Football” that introduces the Video Assistance Referee (VAR) system to games.

Digital Policy Minister Nikos Pappas said after the signing ceremony that “the digital restructuring of the Greek football is part of our national digital strategy, which relates to all the aspects of economic and social life in Greece.(…) This strategy foresees that the new technologies are distributed throughout Greek society and the Greek economy in a fair way.”

During the ceremony, Pappas said that the VAR system will be ready for use at all Superleague matches from the start of the next season.