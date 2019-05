It was such a pleasant surprise. As I browsed last Sunday’s edition of the Greek newspaper, To Vima, I suddenly stopped when I saw a photo. “But this is Jimmy,” I thought with joy. “He’s alive!”

It really was Jimmy – and he looked good. Much better than when he lived in the streets of Astoria.

Dimitris – he never revealed his last name – had come to New York some 30 years ago from Greece as a company representative.

He liked …