When Will Dems Focus on Americans’ Concerns?

There are currently 21 Democrats running for president. They’re all jumping in so quickly that by the time this piece is published, there may be even more. But most if not all of them, when they’re not spending time obsessing about what a monster the incumbent president is, go on the campaign stump talking about providing relief to the single mom who has to work three jobs and is two months behind on her rent, and ensuring that the family …
Well, you’re partly right about one thing, assuming there is no Republican who can be a good president: Ronnald Reagan and Bush Jr ran up the debt at the expense of the country and, guess who, gave us better economies that successor Republican presidents trashed, Clinton and Obama. What has the president done to help single moms, etc.? Promoting the false premise that the economy is so great? Just ask a couple with two or three children, who both work and make $15 an hour for an annual combined salary of $62,400 (assuming they don’t have to take time off because their employer doesn’t give them paid vacation time), if it’s possible to raise their children on that annual income? The sad fact is that both Dems and Republicans have exploited much of the American public. They bow down to big business, and especially to big pharma and health insurance companies. Of course, there is also the morality question concerning the present occupant of the White House. Apparently it’s OK to have such an immoral, narcissistic, antisocial person as president as long as we all feel OK about the economy. The national security and immigration cards are appeals to the darkest parts of our souls. It’s too bad that more of us don’t realize that.