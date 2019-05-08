Hellenic Classical Charter School- Park Slope Approved by NYSED Board of Regents

NEW YORK – On May 6, the New York State Education Department (NYSED) Board of Regents approved the full term renewal of the Hellenic Classical Charter School-Park Slope (HCCS-PS) in New York City Community School District (CSD) 15.

HCCS-PS is a highly successful charter school located in NYC CSD 15 that has a long and consistent history of success, and has been designated a High Performing Reward School by the NYS Education Department for four consecutive years. In addition, HCCS-PS ranks among the top charter schools in New York. According to Politico and The NYC Affairs HCCS is a “model of integration.” HCCS-PS is profiled in New York City’s Best Public Pre-K & Elementary Schools Parent Guide by Hemphill & Raschka.

HCCS-PS will provide a diverse student body with a rigorous education in a dynamic environment. Using a standards-based curriculum, enriched with the Greek and Latin languages, and the classics woven throughout, students will engage in dialogue using the Socratic method to become critical thinkers. Students will become college and career ready and well-prepared to succeed and contribute to the global community as responsible citizens.

School Board Chairperson Charles Capetanakis, Esq., said, “This is great news. HCCS will continue to strive for academic excellence and spread Hellenism.”

“Congratulations to our entire HCCS family! We are extremely proud of our amazing children, families, and educators. We look forward to creating new memories and preparing our children to succeed in their future,” said the principal of HCCS, Christina Tettonis.

Joy Petrakos, Founding Director of Operations, said, “The dream continues! I am so proud of all that we have accomplished. Our commitment to education and love for Hellenism is evident every day at HCCS. It is truly a gift! Thank you to all who believe in us.”

HCCS-PS opened its doors on September 6, 2005 and was established to provide a classics-based education in the study of humanities and literature for students in Kindergarten through 8th grades. HCCS-PS has proudly received three full charter renewals and continues to exceed the district, city and state averages on the New York State Examinations.