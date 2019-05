Erdogan’s Turkey has been warning us for years, in the familiar, brutal and extortionist manner that is its specialty, not to open the chapter relating to hydrocarbons in Cyprus. Or, if we open it, we can exploit it cooperatively.

Of course, the Cypriots are proceeding, as they have every right to do so, since the hydrocarbons are in the Cypriot Exclusive Economic Zone, in the sovereign waters of the Republic of Cyprus.

However, there is a difference between being able to do …