After New Democracy Censure Move, Tsipras Calls Confidence Vote

ATHENS – With narrow control of Parliament thanks to the vote of at least six alleged Independents who said they are loyal to him, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is expected to win another vote of confidence he called in response to the major opposition New Democracy demanding a censure vote against one of his ministers.

The Conservatives demanded action against Alternate Health Minister Pavlos Polakis for chiding Stelios Kympouropoulos, a wheelchair-bound New Democracy candidate for the May 26 European Parliament elections with polls showing the Radical Left SYRIZA sliding.

New Democracy has big leads for that election as well as for Greek municipalities the same day as well as general elections coming later this year and Tsipras used the censure motion to set a vote analyst said he’s sure to win, set for May 10.

Polakis said Kympouropoulos, a doctor who was graduated with honors from the University of Athens, used his disability to get a job in the public sector without mentioning Tsipras has appointed a raft of candidates with virtually no candidates to top positions.

“He has exceeded any democratic limit,” opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis told lawmakers about Polakis, submitting a censure motion. “His example is toxic and dangerous,” he added, but Tsipras has backed his man to the hilt.

Polakis, a provocative politician who rabidly attacks any SYRIZA rivals and openly defies Greece’s anti-smoking laws, denied insulting Kympouropoulos and said his exact quotes were distorted but remained defiant.

Three days of debate will lead up to the censure and confidence votes that is largely a wasted effort and a chance for both sides merely to spout insults and charges against each other with pre-campaign talk heating up.

New Democracy though may use the debate to ridicule Tsipras, who claims he is the man of the people and that the Conservatives represent the elite, but who didn’t mention he went on a luxury yacht vacation in the summer of 2018 after 102 people died in wildfires.

His government was charged by independent analysts of having no real operational command plan for the disaster, no evacuation or disaster plans, which critics said led to more deaths that a documentary on SKAI TV said the government tried to hide callously.

New Democracy leader leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Tsipras will have the opportunity for “permanent vacation, after the elections.”