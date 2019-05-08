Greek Police Station Attacked in Athens’ Anarchist Stronghold

ATHENS – Stepping up brazen attacks in the capital city’s neighborhood of Exarchia known as an anarchist center, hooded youths threw Molotov Cocktails at a major police precinct there but got away as usual.

The police station is heavily guarded by armed squads of police and there was no explanation of why the attackers were able to get close enough to hurl the firebombs. No one was injured and the fire quickly extinguished, said Kathimerini.

The attack took place after a march in solidarity with Dimitris Koufodiinas, the jailed terrorist assassin who is on a hunger strike to protest not being able to have a seventh vacation and with anti-establishment groups in solidarity with him.

Exarchia was also home to Alekos Flambouraris, 80, a Minister of State for the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA that is riddled with anarchist and terrorist sympathizers but as he nonetheless is a target of them after the party imposed harsh austerity measures.

His home – which he no longer occupies – on Strefi Hill was attacked a year ago in May when a group of youths went right after a platoon of police guarding the building and who are permanently stationed there.

The attackers threw stones, bottles and fire bombs at police, causing damage to three parked cars, before running away.

Recently, anarchists and drug dealers have been so active in the neighborhood that residents groups have protested but the government has done so little to stop the trouble and violence that the major opposition New Democracy said Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is allowing it to regain favor with supporters after bowing to international creditors.