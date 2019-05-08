Far Behind in Campaign Polls, Frantic Tsipras Offers Voters Handouts

ATHENS – With May 26 Greek municipal and European Parliament elections looming – and general elections later this year – Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is trying to catch up to the poll-leading New Democracy by giving votes handouts and tax breaks.

That’s after he buried workers, pensioners and the poor with benefit cuts and an avalanche of tax hikes to meet demands of the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM.)

The lenders put up a third rescue package in the summer of 2015, this one for 86 billion euros ($1.12 billion) that came with more brutal austerity measures he swore to reject but then agreed to impose, and then reneged on pledges to help the most vulnerable sectors.

The Radical Left SYRIZA leader is rolling out the handouts just in time for the elections, rivals said, with surveys showing he’s as much as 14.5 percent behind the Conservatives, the party he unseated four years ago.

Those included permanent new benefits for pensioners but far below the amounts taken away from them during a nine-year-long economic crisis and additional measures for 2020, said Kathimerini, as he’s also hoping to stop coming new taxes on previously exempt low-and-moderate income individuals and families he agreed to implement.

The measures, announced by Tsipras during a press conference at Zappeio Hall, appeared designed to appeal to several social groups to woo them back, the paper said, after SYRIZA lost many of its supporters, apart from a hard-core of believers.

Among the benefits for pensioners, who took to the streets repeatedly in vain protests,

Is 800 million euros ($896.05 million) for pensioners and cuts to the Value Added Tax (VAT,) paid for from a larger-then-expected primary surplus.

But that doesn’t include interest on three bailouts of 326 billion euros ($365.14 billion,) the cost of running cities and towns, state enterprises, social security, some military expenditures and was built partially by holding back payments to people and companies owed money by the state.

It wasn’t clear what the response would be from envoys from the Troika who come to Athens to monitor the economy and reforms to make sure fiscal targets are met, which otherwise would trigger more spending cuts automatically.

Tsipras also announced the immediate reduction of VAT tax on food products and services from 24 percent to 13 percent, and on energy bills from 13 percent to 6 percent – after they were raised.

He said there would be “growth-oriented” measures for 2020 including ending a solidarity tax on those earning less than 20,000 euros ($22,401) annually and designed to attract investors scared off by a 29 percent corporate rate and elements in SYRIZA trying to keep out foreign companies.

NOW HIRING?

The plans are also aimed at encouraging companies to hire young Greeks, those who are still left after scores of thousands left the country in search of work and a better life with the unemployment rate the highest in the European Union.

New Democracy said the tax relief was “welcome,” but said Tsipras was just stealing ideals from the Conservatives already-announced agenda if party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis comes to power as expected later this year.

The cost of the immediate handouts aimed at getting voters to back SYRIZA is 1.1 billion euros ($1.23 billion) while for 2020 it’s estimated at 3.2 billion euros ($3.58 billion,) raising fears that with the end of the bailouts on Aug. 20, 2018 that the government will return to the wild spending ways that created the crisis.

The plans also would require the approval of the Troika for a primary surplus of 3.5 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to be reversed, which could unravel some of the benefits of nine years of austerity.

The government, in a bid to appease the lenders, said it would set aside 5.5 billion euros ($6.16 billion) in an escrow account, the paper said, to insure fiscal targets up to 2022 aren’t hurt by the handouts.