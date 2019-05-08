Chicago Hellenism Celebrates Greek Independence at Annual Parade (Vid & Pics)

CHICAGO – The 198th anniversary of the start of the war for Greek Independence was celebrated in Chicago with the annual parade held on May 5 this year.

Among those marching was the Guardian Angel Orthodox Day School & Pythagoras Greek School of St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church of Des Plaines, IL. The school released a statement about their participation which said in part:

“What a beautiful day to celebrate our Hellenism, in Greek Town of Chicago, IL! St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church in Des Plaines, IL along with Guardian Angel Orthodox Day School and Pythagoras Greek School had an amazing day emanating their love and appreciation for our culture and history. The parade has taken place in Chicago since 1964, and has been a joyful and positive experience for all! It shows the love and pride for our motherland, Greece!”

https://www.facebook.com/ellastv/videos/595428250971136/

“The event commemorates the start of the Greek War of Independence in 1821 which eventually led to freedom from Ottoman oppression through the efforts of the Greek revolutionaries and Philhellenes.

Part of the school’s mission is to provide students with Modern Greek language acquisition as well as exposing them to the Hellenic culture, customs, history, and Orthodox traditions.

The statement concluded: “It is beautiful to see colorful traditional costumes, a sense of community, and genuine Hellenic spirit that continues to pass down to generations. Ζήτω η Ελλάς!”