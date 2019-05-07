More Should Follow

Analysis

The Chancellor of the Archdiocese Bishop Andonios of Phasiane announced his resignation from the Chancery on Saturday afternoon, May 4, just hours after Archbishop Demetrios handed his resignation to Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

In the letter, however, that he sent to the clergy of the Direct Archdiocesan District was dated Friday, May 3, he stated, “last November I submitted to His Eminence a letter expressing my intent to begin the retirement process as of my 66th birthday which was this past January. After my November 2017 surgery to repair my mitral valve, I had intended to step down the previous January on my 65th birthday but in light of the difficulties of 2017, I postponed that action so that I could do what I could to help the Archdiocese.”

Of course it is his right to resign any time he wants, but I believe that out of a sensitivity to duty he should have stayed until the coming of the new Archbishop in order to help during the transition period. After all, he possesses ten years of experience and important information.

Other hierarchs and employees of the Archdiocese, clergy and laity, should follow his example and leave now, using as an excuse the Archbishop’s resignation. This way the huge task of the new Archbishop for a general cleansing of the Church after all these years of accumulated dirt will be easier.

One more thing: The Archdiocesan Council should resign collectively instead of hanging around a “resigned” Archbishop and going to Atlanta for meetings on Thursday, May 9, the day the Synod of the Patriarchate will officially accept his resignation. There have been enough such meetings and we have seen enough of the many ‘services’ they offered to the Archdiocese, whose results are screaming at us. The Finance and the Administration Committees should do the same thing. The Archbishop’s resignation should signify the dawn of a new day for the Archdiocese and the Greek-American Community. The legacy that Archbishop Demetrios leaves behind is really nightmarish. Instead of him just going to a monastery to ask forgiveness from God for destroying His Church and its institutions in America, he is holding a meeting in Atlanta. And the big question is, what is the point and purpose of that meeting? Who is going to execute whatever decisions will be made there? He is not the Archbishop anymore – it’s as simple as that.

What he announced on Sunday, May 5, that he is going to assume a prayer ministry is really tragicomedy. This is what he said: “I then will enter a new phase in my service of the Church, Diakonia. This period will take place so that I may dedicate my time to praying for the people of this Church, of this Archdiocese, for Orthodoxy in America, for the Patriarchate, for the Church of Greece, and for all Orthodox people wherever they may be.”

Does anybody know what this means?

On a more serious note: The new Archbishop will not have a place to live because part of the general destruction that Demetrios brought to our Church was the sale of the late Archbishop Iakovos’ home in the affluent town of Rye, north of New York City. It stands at the entrance of a Country Club and was sold for $3.0 million dollars when the real estate market was at its lowest point. The house was really worth $5.0 million because it was situated in one of the most prestigious areas in Rye. The late Archbishop Iakovos of North and South America had lived in the house for more than 25 years, and it was put up for sale shortly after his death on April 10, 2005.

From what The National Herald is in a position to know, the money from the sale has never showed up anywhere in the financial reports or in the official budgets of the Archdiocese presented at Clergy-Laity Congresses.

They used, as they have said, $800,000 to fix the roof of the Archdiocese’s now-mortgaged headquarters in New York City – and the rest is nowhere to be found.