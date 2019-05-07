An Appeal to the Patriarch

From one end of America to the other, our community follows, with justifiable anxiety, the issue of the successor of the resigned Archbishop Demetrios.

The community has lived the decline in which the successors of Archbishop Iakovos have led to our Church and endured the consequences with remarkable patience.

But it has reached its limits. That’s why it wants to prevent another mistaken choice.

So, the Greek-American community is turning to the voice that it trusts, to The National Herald. People are telling …