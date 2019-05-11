Survey: Greeks Value Compassion and Solidarity More Positive Toward Refugees than Other EU Citizens

The Greek people are more positively disposed toward refugees than residents in many other EU countries, according to an Ipsos survey on how Greeks view their national identity and migration into Greece. At the same time, however, Greeks also express concern over the migration and its economic repercussions, anger at globalisation and lack of trust regarding the role of non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

The survey was conducted by Ipsos for the non-profit organisation “More in Common” via a series of telephone interviews, using a sample of 2,000 adults aged 18-64 years old, as well as discussion with population groups. It was concluded in October 2018.

Based on its findings, four in five Greek say they are proud of Greek history and identity, a much higher percentage than in other European countries (similar surveys have been also carried out in Germany, Italy, France and the Netherlands). However, this strong sense of national identity does not translate into anti-migrant feelings but, to the contrary, Greeks consider that compassion and solidarity form a part of their identity.