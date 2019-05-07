ND Leader Mitsotakis: More Investments Mean More Job Positions

CHALKIDA, Greece – New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited the shipyards at Vathi, Avlida during his visit to the city of Chalkida on Evia on Tuesday.

The main opposition leader spoke with the workers at the shipyard and noted that his aim was to attract investments because “investments are the people and the job positions that will open”.

“We want the enterprises to do well and be able to support their workers,” he said and sent a message that when things are going well, a part of the profits goes to workers.

Mitsotakis also reiterated his pledge for a radically different insurance system that will not create obstacles to employment through irrationally high contributions and will support both pensioners and workers.

During his meeting with the shipyards’ board, Mitsotakis said that the aim of his visit was to point out the importance he places on the shipbuilding sector and to highlight his party’s very good relations with the world of labour and the workers.