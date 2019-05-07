Jailed Greek Terrorist Koufodinas On Hunger Strike Hospitalized

ATHENS – Dimitris Koufodinas, one of the former leaders of the disbanded Nov. 17 terror group which killed 23 people, was taken from a low-security farm where he’s serving 11 life sentences to a hospital near the city of Volos for treatment after five days of a hunger strike.

He is protesting being barred from having a seventh furlough from jail so he can have another holiday, blocked when a prosecutor denied the request that had been approved by other officials at the farm detention center.

He complained of weakness and dizziness, said the business newspaper Naftemporiki, which reported it was due to low blood pressure but that his life was not in jeopardy. He was under police guard in the hospital and said to still be refusing to eat.

The union of Greek judges said the notorious anarchist group Rouvikonas was trying to intimidate the court into approving another furlough for already had six vacations and wants more.

The union blasted what it called the “Fascist-type” methods it claimed was being used by Rouvikonas to try to influence their decision in a furlough for Koufodinas, who already had been transferred from the high-security Korydallos Prison to the work farm.

The statement was referring to threats by a leading member of Rouvikonas, Giorgos Kalaitzidis, who warned that “everything will turn red” if the courts turn down the furlough with no explanation why police haven’t detained the anarchist for making the threat.

Judges were expected to rule on May 9 after a prosecutor blocked the furlough, leading Koufodinas to say he would go on a hunger strike but with no reports he had yet stopped eating or was just making the threat to gain sympathy from his followers, many of whom are said to be in the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

Among the victims of Nov. 17 were five Americans attached to the US Embassy over the years. During a furlough for the Christmas holidays, Koufodinas was seen walking around Athens pointing out spots where his group had killed people. At first he was given two days freedom and then four-days, not counting his travel time.