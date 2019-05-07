BioFestival at AthensTechnopolis in Gazi

ATHENS – The 1st BioFestival is the new festival for organic products and eco living that will be held at Athens Technopolis in Gazi on May 11-13.

The festival is expected to become a point of reference for professionals in the organic and natural products market, as well as for consumers.

The approximately 80 exhibitors will include farmers, traders and retailers dealing in natural or organic products that are certified or in the process of becoming certified, as well as those made from organic materials.

The visitors will discover new products, original ideas and proposals and the new trends in a specially adapted area inside the Technopolis, while the main stage will offer music and other surprises for the public on all three days.

Admission costs 5 euros per person and the festival will be open on Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 to 21:00 and on Monday from 12:00 to 20:00.

More information is available on the site: www.biofestival.gr