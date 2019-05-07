St. George Church in Media, PA, Celebrates 75th Anniversary (Pics)

By TNH Staff May 7, 2019

The St. George Greek Orthodox community in Media, PA celebrated its 75th anniversary. Photo: Steve Lambrou

MEDIA, PA – The community of St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Media, Pennsylvania, originally from Chester, celebrated its 75th anniversary with a weekend of festivities.

The celebrations started with a Welcome Party on Friday evening, May 3. The church hall was transformed into a giant photo album with over 1,000 photos and artifacts, some from as early as the 1930s, displayed on over 50 collages which adorned the walls while a video loop played on the big screen.

On Saturday morning, May 4, almost 100 parishioners traveled to the City of Chester to visit the church edifice built by the founding families. Tears flowed as they were welcomed into their old home by the members of the Temple Baptist Church. Father Anastasios Bourantas lead the congregants in a short service of thanksgiving with everyone singing Christos Anesti (Christ Is Risen) which was followed by the two communities sharing a lovely breakfast in Christian fellowship.

By Saturday evening, everyone was ready to party. It was an evening filled with joy, love, music and dancing at the Concordville Inn.

The celebratory weekend culminated with the Divine Liturgy at Saint George and Artoclasia in thanksgiving for the community. The final activity was a wonderful family picnic.

The dancing continued well into the night at the 75th anniversary celebration for the St. George community in Media, PA. Photo: Steve Lambrou

Young people in traditional costume performed at the St. George community’s 75th anniversary celebration. Photo: Steve Lambrou
Fr. Anastasios Bourantas and his mother Korina, at left. Photo: Steve Lambrou
A visit to the old church building at 7th and Butler Streets in Chester, PA, included a photo to commemorate the occasion with members of the St. George Greek Orthodox Church community and the Temple Baptist Church present. Photo: Steve Lambrou
A visit to the old church building at 7th and Butler Streets in Chester, PA, included a photo to commemorate the occasion. Photo: Steve Lambrou
A visit to the old church building at 7th and Butler Streets in Chester, PA, included a prayer led by Fr. Anastasios Bourantas. Photo: Steve Lambrou
