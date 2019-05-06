PM Tsipras Turns Censure Motion to Confidence Vote

ATHENS – A motion of censure against Deputy Health Minister Pavlos Polakis was filed in parliament on Monday evening by main opposition party New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

In response, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras met the censure with a call for a confidence vote, as announced by Parliament’s vice president Nikitas Kaklamanis.

Tsipras had pledged to meet any official complaint lodged against a government member with a confidence vote, according to his constitutional right.

Discussion on the confidence vote will start on Wednesday at 6pm and concludes with a midnight vote on Friday.

Mitsotakis filed the censure against Polakis on the grounds of the latter’s recent comments on social media against a paraplegic politician of New Democracy.